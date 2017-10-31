Law does not constitute calling ‘monopoly owners’

“The fields monopolized in our country accumulate budget in all developed countries – about 80%. The mentioned encompasses fuels, alcohol, alcoholic drinks, cigarette, crops. Why do you not call the owners of these monopolies and explain that your income should decrease this year and you should pay more money to the budget. And not for them to have 100s of millions of income… If they do not agree to the rules of that game, then demolish those monopolies”, the MP from “Tsarukyan” alliance, Sergey Bagratyan expressed his opinion during the discussions on 2018 budget plan in Parliament.

“The “why do you not call them” expression emanates from the legislation, is it not? What do you mean by saying call them? Legally or illegally?” replied the General Treasurer Atom Janjughazyan. “Call the way you called them to hand the monopoly”, responded Sergey Bagratyan. Atom Janjughazyan noticed that from the legal perspective, no mismatch is in place, therefore, there is no “information occasion” for calling as well.

To Sergey Bagratyan’s question-overview implying whether everything is correct relative to documents, Atom Janjughazyan answered: “If not, then it is topic for another platform. You are right.”

Nelly GRIGORYAN