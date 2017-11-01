Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 15:05 | November 1 2017
Artsakh President chaired consultation with Parliament’s Standing committees’ leadership

On 1 November Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan chaired a consultation with the participation of the National Assembly Standing committees’ leadership.

Issues related to the cooperation between legislative and executive power branches as well as the 2018 state budgeting were on the discussion agenda.

President Sahakyan highlighted the importance of continuously enhancing the efficiency of cooperation between the power wings, adding that he anticipated interactive and working atmosphere of budget discussions.

National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan and other officials partook at the consultation.

 

