Exceptional concert of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra’s trio in Yerevan

On November 1 an exceptional and interesting concert will be held in Yerevan within the framework of the 5th Khachaturian International Festival. The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra Voice & Harp Trio, which is made up of soprano Gillian Zammit, mezzo-soprano Clare Ghigo and harpist Britt Arend will perform for the Armenian audience.

This combination of harp, soprano and mezzo-soprano has never been presented in Armenia. The three performers are all highly experienced and in-demand performers in their own right. The trio went on tour in 2017 and performed at prestigious venues in Berlin and Paris.

During the concert, the trio will present compositions by Vincenzo Bellini, Gabriel Faure, Reynaldo Hahn, Claude Debussy, Gioachino Rossini and other composers.

The Khachaturian International Festival, which is held under the high patronage of the President of RA Serzh Sargsyan, always presents interesting programs to the audience. The audience will enjoy symphony and chamber concerts till December 11.

Karine Mnatsakanyan