Eduard Sharmazanov: Armenia is a Propagator of Peace and Religious Solidarity

On October 31, in Echmiadzin the RA NA Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov attended the opening of the Conference “Regional Peace: Realities and opportunities.”

In his welcoming remarks Eduard Sharmazanov noted:

“I am glad to greet you on the occasion of the Conference being held under the high auspices of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. I welcome the foreign participants. It is also important that the students and the young scientists of the leading universities of Armenia, who together with the students of the Seminary will get qualified knowledge and information, listening to the reports and speeches.

Taking the advantage I would like to make several observations of principle connected with the theme. Beginning from the first day of its creation the Republic of Armenia makes endless efforts with the neighbours to establish good neighbourly relations based on peace, mutual respect. In one case we highly assess the examples of peaceful living; and on another case the political and diplomatic efforts made through decades, unfortunately, have not reached any result, and that is the reason that the security and stability are damaged in the region. Without going deep into the history of decades, I would only say that during recent years the Armenian authorities made a lot of efforts for secure, safe and predictable region.

Dear colleagues, our super problem has been and remains the peaceful settlement of Artsakh issue. We are sure that its solution is only possible through peaceful negotiations in the frameworks of the Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format. The efforts of solving the problem in military way by Azerbaijan failed in the past, they are failed today, I am sure that they will be failed in the future. The lasting peace and stability will win in case when with the well-known norms of international law admissible solution will be found for all parties of the conflict. All parties should respect the complete execution of Artsakh citizens’ right to self-determination. Until now the leadership of Azerbaijan refuses not only that right, but also barbarously eliminates tens of thousands of species of the Armenian Christian spiritual heritage, as for example, the cross stones of Nor Jugha, and try to give religious nuance to this conflict. Armenia and Artsakh are propagators of peace and religious solidarity and they condemn the Azerbaijani efforts of giving religious character to this conflict.

Regarding the Armenian-Turkish interrupted dialogue, then, unfortunately, at the moment there are no positive moves, certainly does not promote the regional peace. The political leadership of Turkey continues the policy of imposing denialism and preconditions, which can never be admissible and contradicts our vision of peace and stability.

Dera colleagues, today here there are representatives of different religions, nations, political convictions, and preferences. We are all hosted by the Spiritual Centre of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church – the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. I cannot but take the advantage and underline the investment that the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II in the super complicated activities of peace establishment, who regularly meets with the spiritual leader of the Southern Caucasus Muslims Office Allahshukur Pashazade, with the mediation of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia. The peoples of the region attentively observe the meetings of the political and spiritual leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, expecting positive moves in that search.

Unfortunately, there is restless atmosphere in the international arena and our big region. The new centres of tension are added to the old ones. The efforts aimed at peace are worth of gratitude and respect. I think that today’s Conference is one more investment for establishing good neigbourly relations between the peoples of our complicated region, as well as for reaching honest and qualified scientific-expertise conclusions.

Dear friends, I wish you success to your work.

Let God keep our peoples in love and peace.”