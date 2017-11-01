5 Day Weather Forecast

In the Republic

At night of November 2 in Vayots Dzor, Syunik Provinces and in Artsakh, on November 6 in most regions rain is predicted. In separate places during thunderstorm the wind speed may exceed up to 15-20 m/s. In the daytime of November 2, on November 3-5 no precipitation is predicted.

Western wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

On November 2 the air temperature will go down by 1-2 degrees, then it will gradually go up by 2-3 degrees.

In Yerevan

On November 2-5 no precipitation is predicted, on November 6 rain is predicted.