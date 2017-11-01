Possible clarifications on Armenia-EU agreement signing at “Euronest” plenary session in Kiev

A discussion on the prospects of the Eastern Partnership and particularly the summit to be held in Brussels on November 24 was held at the plenary session of the “Euronest” Parliamentary Assembly in Kiev yesterday at 20.00 in Yerevan time.

Aravot.am had inquired of Mane Tandilyan, a member of the Armenian delegation to “Euronest”, MP from the “Yelq” faction of the Armenian National Assembly, whether it was possible that after the discussion there would be some clarity and certainty on the Armenia-EU Framework Agreement signing issue.

Mrs. Tandilyan had replied: “The Armenian side has expressed its position on the signing of the framework agreement up to the statement of the oppositional “Yelq” bloc that we support the signing process. Experience shows that it is impossible to predict anything, on the other hand, as we know, the document is initiated and is not subject to any change. If these provisions were acceptable for Armenia and the EU, there is a legitimate expectation that it should be signed in Brussels, and the refusal of any side will point the arrows to external forces”.

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN