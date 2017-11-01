OSCE PA President Muttonen condemns vehicle attack in Manhattan, offers condolences

In response to the vehicle attack in Manhattan on Tuesday, which killed eight and injured 11, and which authorities are treating as an act of terror, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Christine Muttonen issued the following statement.

“On behalf of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, I extend my sincerest sympathies to the friends and families of those killed in the tragic incident in New York yesterday. Indiscriminate violence targeting civilians is always wrong, no matter its motivation, and I condemn it in the strongest terms. The victims and their families are in my thoughts and I wish the injured a full and rapid recovery.”

President Muttonen is in the United States this week for an OSCE conference on democratic control of armed and security forces.