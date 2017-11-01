Armenia ready to beat famous exporters in Russian market: Serzh Sargsyan

Armenia is ready to compete with tomato suppliers to the Russian market and even beat them, announced the President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, during the interview with “RIA Novosti”. Asked whether Armenia is ready to beat the well-known producers in the Russian market, the President replied: “Surely”.

“When someone has issues, sometimes they turn into opportunities for others. We made use of that last year. Russia also develops that branch (tomato cultivation – ed.). However, the market is so big that the increase in the number of players will not disturb anyone, it will be solely useful”, explained Mr. Sargsyan.