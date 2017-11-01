Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:09 | November 1 2017
20:09 | November 1 2017

Artsakh President convoked working consultation with regional administration heads

On 1 November Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convoked a working consultation with the participation of the regional administration heads.

Issues related to the course of a number of socioeconomic programs being carried out in the regions were on the discussion agenda.

Special attention was paid to the agricultural sphere.

The President gave concrete instructions on proper realization of the activities highlighting their coordination, timely and high-quality implementation.

State minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials partook in the consultation.

 

Central Information Department

of the Office of the ARTSAKH REPUBLIC President

 

