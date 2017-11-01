Armenian writer on Saroyan and Vonnegut’s spiritual ties in US

Writer, translator Diana Hambardzumyan will represent Armenia during Vonnegut Festival in Indianapolis, which will be launched on November 9. The short-story by the Armenian author has won in the competition announced by the Memorial Library after one of the most remarkable writers of the American literature of the 20th century, Kurt Vonnegut.

Diana Hambardzumyan has been suggested to read her winning short-story during one of festival days, which has been published in American Literary Magazine, and to make a speech about Vonnegut and to “reveal” some connections. “I remembered the novel “Bluebeard” by Vonnegut which I have translated immediately, which comprises an Armenian topic, I am going to speak about Vonnegut and Saroyan’s friendship. Moreover, Vonnegut has confessed that Saroyan has been his spiritual father”, informed Armenian writer.

GOHAR HAKOBYAN

“Aravot”