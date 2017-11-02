Armen Ashotyan: Armenian Urgent Resolution on Use of ‘Lethal Autonomous Weapon’ Adopted in Euronest PA

From October 29 to November 1 in Kiev the RA NA delegation led by the Chairman of the RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan took part in the works of the Plenary Session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly.

The Head of the RA NA Delegation Armen Ashotyan informed from Kiev that an urgent draft resolution regulating the use of the ‘lethal autonomous weapon’ was prepared by the parliamentary delegation for the works of the Assembly, which was adopted at the Euronest PA Plenary Session.

The adopted resolution cites the numerous international legal acts and documents, also including the letter addressed to the UN by the 116 founders of robotics and leading organizations of 26 states on the necessity of urgent response to the challenges of lethal weapons and their international use.

“First of all, the resolution presented by the Armenian delegation relates to the use of the last generation drones (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles/UAVs). In this context it is noteworthy to mention the precedent of the temporary ban of the license of an Israeli producer on sales and exports by the Israeli Defense Ministry, regarding the attacks on the positions of Nagorno Karabakh by the exhortation of Azerbaijan,” the Head of the RA NA Armenian delegation Armen Ashotyan reported.

Under the adopted resolution the Assembly highlights the production and use of the autonomous weapons within the framework of the international legal norms, condemns the targeted use of the autonomous weapons against the civilians in conflict zones. Eastern Partnership countries are also called on to promote transparent and accountable policy implementation on the use of the so called ‘killer robot’ weapons. The resolution also highlights the installation of the investigation mechanisms in conflict zones, aiming at revealing and preventing such mechanisms, which will be addressed to the conventional actions against civilians living in the territories adjacent to the conflict zones.

The Azerbaijani delegation voted against the resolution.