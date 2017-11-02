OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media welcomes dropping of criminal charges against Azerbaijani journalist Mehman Aliyev and news agency Turan

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Désir today welcomed the decision by Azerbaijan’s authorities to drop criminal charges against prominent Azerbaijani journalist and media expert Mehman Aliyev and the news agency Turan.

“I welcome this positive step and hope that the news agency will fully resume its important work soon, and work without further pressure in the future,” Désir said.

According to reports, the Prosecutor General’s Office today informed Mehman Aliyev about the dropping of criminal charges against him and the privately-owned news agency Turan, of which Aliyev is the director. The decision also lifts a travel ban imposed on the journalist.

On 25 August the Representative had voiced his concern over the case and called for his immediate release from detention and the end of all measures that could impede the work of the news agency (see www.osce.org/fom/336621). On 11 September Désir welcomed Aliyev’s release from pre-trial detention and again called for all charges to be dropped. (see www.osce.org/fom/339066).

Désir today reiterated that he values the dialogue on the case with Azerbaijan’s authorities and expressed the readiness of his Office to engage in addressing other media freedom issues in the country.

