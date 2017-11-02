Gyumri general financier on daughter-in-law and mother-in-law ridiculous story

During the session of the Standing Committee on Legal Affairs of the Council of Elders of Gyumri, the Council of Elders Member from “Gala” faction Levon Barseghyan suggested the city authorities to precisely formulate the provision on social support to people suffered in emergency situations. “It is written – the resident (family) suffered from an emergency situation is to be provided with 200.000 AMD. Let no quarrels come forth pursuant to such formulation and for it to come out that that family is a 4-membered one, we give them 200.000 AMD, our decision constitutes family as well in brackets, also it is written – to the resident, not for the rest of 3 members come and say – give us 200.000 AMD equally”, explained Levon Barseghyan. The general financier of Gyumri Municipality, Lena Jilavyan referred to it: “To the resident (family), God forbid, my house has burnt, 5 people live in my house, but I have chosen from those 5 people as a father, as a mother or as 3 brothers, have come and written an application to the community governor, asked to represent all documents of the emergency situations and apply for help. That resident is highlighted because whoever has written the application, the money should be transferred to his account.”

Meanwhile, Levon Barseghyan suggested writing within the formulation that the family will be given 200.000 AMD to avoid unnecessary quarrels. Hearing the suggestion, Lena Jilavyan represented a ridiculous story happened to her: “Let me tell something, we give money to the families of the late freedom fighter. If they have wives, we do not have right to provide the money to the mother, the mother has come and wants the money, I say – you are not supposed to have the money, the successor by law is your daughter-in-law, she says – my daughter-in-law has passed away since long ago. I say, well if she has passed away, go and bring the certificate of death, what do you speak? My daughter-in-law is dead for me since long ago!”

“Ms. Jilavyan, my suggestion is to a more legal specification, not to induce questions, quarrels, misinterpretations, let us write – to the family, but only one member of the family is authorized to come and receive, I ask the lawyer to have a look at”, repeated Levon Barseghyan.

Nune AREVSHATYAN