PM visits Hayastan All-Armenian Fund headquarters in anticipation of Fund’s annual telethon

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s headquarters to get familiar with the Fund’s 25-year-long activities and programs. In anticipation of the Fund’s annual telethon, the Premier donated his one-year salary to the Fund. During the tour, Prime Minister Karapetyan got acquainted with the ongoing activities of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s subdivisions.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Executive Director Ara Vardanyan noted that over 50,000 programs have implemented during the past 25 years for over 500,000 beneficiaries in Armenia and Artsakh to a total cost of USD 330 million. The Fund has some 700.000 donors around the world.

He provided details of the Fund’s current plans and annual fundraising activities. The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Telethon will be held on November 23 this year. The funds donated will be used to build Artsakh’s irrigation system and provide opportunities for solar energy application.

