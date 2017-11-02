Berd Mayor: ‘Either chose people with bludgeon or one of you’

The leader of Berd city since 2012, the candidate of the leader of enlarged Berd community Harutyun Manucharyan had a meeting with Varagavan residents. The central square of the village was crowded. The people who made a speech were expressing their readiness to support Harutyun Manucharyan during the elections on November 5, they also mentioned about the existing issues – the poor condition of the park neighboring Varagavan municipality building, the house of culture of the village, the lack of agricultural technologies, etc. Harutyun Manuchryan mentioned within his speech that he has not made pre-election promises, he has solely promised to work as in the previous years and a little bit better. He explained that in case of being elected, he will lead together with the leaders of all 16 villages, will take care of the concerns of the villages through them and added: “I promise all of you – all the leaders of villagers will be one of you, no one will take the position of a boss. The choice is yours, either you chose people with bludgeon as your leaders, or you chose one of you, who should work with you and for you. The choice is yours, dear people, as you chose, I will respect your decision. However, I do not want to believe that a people which has been able to keep a 200 km frontier with Azerbaijan with Azerbaijanis dozens of more in number, I do not want to believe that that people seeks for a boss. I believe that that people seeks for one of them and will chose one of them. Dear people, thank you all, we step forward to the victory, keep your mood high, do not be subject to any one.”

Voskan SARGSYAN