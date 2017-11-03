In what case they will not complain?

There has been no Prime Minister in Armenia who has not mentioned some figures witnessing the progress in economic and social fields during the interview. Even when we were gathering in one corner of our apartment around “fujika” and rejoicing when the electricity was on for 2 hours, even then some percentages were found to witness certain improvements. And what can show the real, tangible progress? What should take place for people to be truly satisfied with their lives? There is no clear answer to that question.

I was not complaining about life during “fujika” times, I do not complain now as well – I regard complaining not relevant to my dignity. The ones who were complaining back then either are not in Armenia since long ago or continue complaining. If the economic growth accounts for 5 and not to 15% (and this has already taken place), if the lowest salary becomes 200.000 AMD in the condition of these prices, if pursuant to “doing business”, economic activity and all other rates Armenia appears on top and the volume of the investments adds by 10 times, the majority of our society, anyway, will continue to remain dissatisfied with life and speak precisely the same things about the authorities as it speaks today.

Consequently, the issue does not lie in the GDP or different types of rates: it is a lot more difficult. The issue, as I understand, lies in the sense of the existence of our state. As the human being, the individual should understand the sense of his/her life, we – the citizens of the state should be unified with the understanding of what is the aim of our state. Nietzsche still said that a human being can bear anything but in a case – if knows what.

For the U.S. or Russia, the feeling of this “teamwork” is not compulsory, but small states like us cannot develop without it. Moreover, the common goal should be positive, not, for example, “swearing on Turks”. If such positive feeling exists within people, they will overcome all hardships, if it does not – no economic progress (if even it exists) will leave an impression on people. Moreover, no one will believe that anything positive takes place in our country.

…Perhaps the PM should be asked about such things. Well, anyway, Karen Karapetyan is right in one thing – it is pointless to ask for the 140th time what he is going to do after April of 2018.

ARAM ABRAHAMYAN