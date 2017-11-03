Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs received CoE Director General for Democracy Snežana Samardžić-Marković

On November 2, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Garen Nazarian received the Director General for Democracy of the Council of Europe Snežana Samardžić-Marković.

During the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon the Armenia-Council of Europe active cooperation and the programmes under implementation, including within the framework of the 2015-2018 Armenia-CoE Action Plan.

Deputy Foreign Minister commended the existing partnership relations with the CoE Directorate General of Democracy and thanked for the expertise provided by the Directorate in relation to previous legislative initiatives of the Government of Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed the joint work carried out within the framework of a number of CoE Commissions, as well as issues related to Armenia’s accession to CoE conventions.