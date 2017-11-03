We should prepare for not only psychological pressure, ut also a discontent from Russia: Boris Navasardyan

“I do not think that Serzh Sargsyan’s visit to Moscow will have any immediate influence on the signing. However, naturally, that question will be discussed, Armenia should assure our strategic partners again that it will not hinder Armenia-Russia relations and Armenia’s membership to the EAEU by any means. Although we see different publications that Kyrgyzstan and Armenia are the members of the EAEU not so interested in that project of integration. Those questions will naturally be discussed, Armenia’s relations both within the framework of the EAEU and in the context of EU partnership. This should not hinder signing Armenia-EU agreement, nevertheless”, mentioned the president of Yerevan Press Club, Boris Navasardyan, addressing the forthcoming visit of the President of the Republic of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan to Russia and our question whether pressures on Armenia by the Russian Federation are possible before the upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels, in November, and signing Armenia-EU agreement.

“Of course, the spoken does not constitute that everyone is merry and satisfied in Moscow, we see that in the announcements of different experts and political figures they either directly blame Armenia for betrayal or say that Armenia plays a dual game. I think it will continue, suchlike psychological pressures will be in place, nevertheless, what we had in 2013, that is, when, roughly said, a sharp order was given, I do not expect such thing to happen. We should simply be ready for some manifestations which will come to life not solely through psychological pressures, but also practical steps of expressing Russia’s discontent. In my opinion, our authorities have calculated that and know what they are going to do. For example, one of the directions in which the pressures can take place and mirror discontent is the warm-up of Russia-Azerbaijan relations, as well as the somewhat and temporary change of Russia’s position in Artsakh issue without essential consequences”, added Mr. Navasardyan.

EMMA GABRIELYAN