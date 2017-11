On 3 November President Bako Sahakyan signed laws “On invalidating the NKR Law “On the Structure of the Nagorno Karabagh Republic Cabinet of Ministers”, “On making amendments to the NKR Law “On Compulsory Enforcement of Judicial Orders”, “On making amendments to the NKR Law “On Public Bargaining”, “On making amendments and changes to the NKR Law “On Licensing”, “On making changes to the NKR Law “On State Tax”.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT