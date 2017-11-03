You deport Armenians from Russia, ban Armenian drivers from driving, sell armament to enemy: Marukyan to Russian MPs

The Russian delegates, sited Armenia, have met with the Armenian MPs for the 30th session of Inter-Parliamentary Committee of the Parliaments of Armenia and Russia. “Yelq” bloc MP, Edmon Marukyan, has voiced a series of painful questions, on sales of Russian weaponry to our enemy encompassed: “During the meeting in State Duma, also during the meetings of the Committee we had raised the question which is present because of the non-proper operation of the norms of the EAEU agreement. EAEU agreement provides free movement of labor force. We have raised a question relative to driving license, holding that the Armenian citizen drivers were not able to work for carrying out entrepreneurship, forasmuch as since June 1, the bill was adopted by State Duma forbidding it.” Marukyan mentioned that a number of citizens apply to them and say that for 3 administrative violations a lot of citizens are deported from Russia: “We have cases when the husband has been deported, but the wife and the citizens have remained in Russia’s territory. These are real issues which, I think, should not have emerged in the rightful operation of EAEU agreement norms, inasmuch as it is again connected with the free movement of labor force, which we should not have had.”

Marukyan addressed the sales of Russian weaponry as well. He informed he had applied to the President of the Russian Federation, the leader of State Duma after the April War, had represented in detail what violations of humanitarian law, crimes have taken place: “the substantiations represented, are enough for saying that the military-political authorities of Azerbaijan have made a war crime and for that reason I asked the Russian Federation to look through the Russian-Azerbaijani military-technological cooperation, because the weaponry Russia sold, was told to be for keeping the balance, it is a business, but it does not threaten the Republic of Armenia. And we witnessed that during April War that weapon fought against us, that weapon is utilized in Tavush Province now by opening fire on Armenian borders. Essentially, I think that as military partners, we should approach this issue very seriously and look so that the relations between the two strategic partners should not have allowed for another strategic partner to sell weaponry to the other strategic partner. Our soldiers have been beheaded, civilians have been killed and a set of other norms have been violated. We should be able to discuss these issues during our meetings.”

As stated by Marukyan, they should have given a solution to deportation issue, if not at least to the sales of weaponry.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN