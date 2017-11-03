Sergey Markedonov: ‘We are hostages of 2016 four-day war’

Sergey Markedonov, a professor at the Russian Institute of Humanities, believes that those who deal with the Artsakh issue have become hostages of the 2016 four-day war, as the four-day war, according to him, has become a watershed. He does not agree with this approach, believes that before the four-day war the border tensions also had unprecedented manifestations, and reminds of the summer of 2010, August of 2014, summer of 2015, when tanks were used for the first time, a helicopter was struck. He notes that any violation of the ceasefire is a violation, is an incident.

The political scientist spoke about all this at the Armenian-Russian University at the International Conference on “National Identity Issues in the Context of Modern Globalization”.

The political scientist considers the four-day war in April 2016 as “a result of the change of power centers”. He draws attention to Turkey’s attitudes and actions. Turkey, by the way, is not included in the conflict settlement international mandate format, but has its own problem settlement vision, it clearly and openly supports Azerbaijan.

The speaker notes that the West, the United States and Russia do not support any of the parties in the conflict settlement process. Moreover, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is probably the only platform where Russia and the United States have no disagreements. He concludes: “”Turkey is tired of playing a role of a younger brother for the United States and NATO, they want to conduct their own policy not only on Karabakh, but also on a number of other issues”.

He thinks that conflicts require a long time to be resolved, since those include human lives, fates: “conflicts are not flues to be resolved quickly”.

Nelly GRIGORYAN