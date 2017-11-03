American purchasers don’t like ‘ordinary’ works

Lusine Yenokyan is looking for talented Armenian artists from border villages in Armenia

“Handmade work has always been appreciated, people are tired of whatever factory produces, and the most amazing is that people now can present their works in the world market right from their home. We create such a possibility for Armenian masters”, in an interview with “Aravot” said Lusine Yenokyan who is American-Armenian and comes from Vayots Dzor. Having established the “Armenian Handmade” Internet platform, she has been presenting the works of Armenian masters on the global market since 2015. “We will be glad to find and collaborate with more Armenian masters. Especially with masters from border villages and districts of Armenia, for whom it is difficult to sell their handicrafts, because there are so many talented artists who, see that their talent is not appreciated, not sold, so they get disappointed and cease creating”.

According to our interlocutor, purchasers in America do not like duplicate, “ordinary” works, they give preference to ethnic, original and abstract works: “Original works are appreciated”. Most of the purchasers of the Armenian crafts are foreigners, and the masters must be only Armenians: “There have been many foreign masters appealing to us to organize their sales, but we have rejected them, as this is done exclusively for free and only for supporting Armenian artists”. The works of Armenian masters are first professionally photographed, then sent to the United States, to exhibit for sale, or are just photographed and advertised, and in case of a sale, the money is transferred to the artist.

Anush MATEVOSYAN