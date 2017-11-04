On 4 November Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received heads of a group of leading Armenian banks headed by president of the Central bank Arthur Javadyan.

A set of issues relating to the development of bank sphere in Artsakh were on the discussion agenda.

The Head of the State noted with satisfaction active cooperation of the two Armenian republics in this field highlighting the maintenance of close cooperation in the future too.

