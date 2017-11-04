Honoring courageous journalism

Four inspiring journalists from Cameroon, Mexico, Thailand, and Yemen will be honored with the Committee to Protect Journalists’ 2017 International Press Freedom Awards, an annual recognition of courageous journalism.

The awardees have covered the news at great risk, including retribution from political leaders,and two have had to flee their homes because of death threats. One of the awardees has been in prison for over three years for reporting on attacks carried out by an extremist group; another was detained twice by military officials and charged with sedition.

CPJ will also present broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff, the managing editor of “PBS NewsHour,” with the Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award for her work in advancing press freedom and strengthening the role of women journalists worldwide. CPJ will present the Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award annually to an individual who has shown extraordinary and sustained achievement in the cause of press freedom. Originally the Burton Benjamin Memorial Award, it was renamed in 2017 to honor the veteran journalist and former CPJ board member who died in late 2016.

The awards dinner is open for press coverage. Accreditation requests will be accepted until noonon Friday, November 10.

WHAT: 27th Annual International Press Freedom Awards Dinner

WHEN: November 15, 2017

6 p.m. ­ 6:30 p.m. Photographs and interviews

7:45 p.m. Award ceremony and dinner

WHERE: Grand Hyatt New York at 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue

WHO: The dinner will be hosted by Christiane Amanpour, chief international correspondent for CNN and CPJ senior advisor.

The 2017 dinner chairman is David Rhodes, president of CBS News.

Award Winners: Ahmed Abba, a correspondent for Radio France Internationale’s Hausa service; Patricia Mayorga, a correspondent for the Mexico City-based newsmagazine Proceso;Pravit Rojanaphruk, a critical reporter and press freedom advocate in Thailand; and Afrah Nasser, a Yemeni independent reporter and blogger who lives in exile. Judy Woodruff will be honored with CPJ’s inaugural Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award.