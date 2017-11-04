Diasporan owning 4 businesses in Armenia and robbed writes a letter to Hranush Hakobyan on who betrayed him

Aravot.am asked the Minister of Diaspora of the Republic of Armenia, Hranush Hakobyan: “Armenia-Diaspora” conference showed that Diasporans are no more attracted by romantic ideas, they are not so much enthusiastic about them, a lot of complaints were voiced, for example – Zareh Palyan complained.” Hranush Hakobyan replied: “And did you know that Zareh Palyan’s all announcements were incorrect? They are now being examined. He has not started 4 businesses here, he has simply had a friend here, has given a sum of money to his friend, his friend has taken it and left for Georgia or Russia and he does not find that friend of his. Now he writes a letter, says – it is not correct, I have been misunderstood. We told him we will send him questions and let him answer for finding out the truth.”

When we reflected that it is not only Palyan who has complained, Shkhrtumyan and several other Diasporans have had complaints, Hranush Hakobyan responded: “Well, it may be, and who told you that all businesses sustain by 100%? There are businesses which sustain, why do you not see Eurnekian’s business, others’ businesses – Sergey Hambardzumyan’s, Karapetyan’s business, Vardanyan’s? Notice others as well. Who wants to work, works, who does not want to work, but pretends to be a patriot, starts to criticize. One should work, both good and bad things will happen while working, both progress and regress, but a hard worker achieves a result. How is a Syrian-Armenian able to develop a business in 3 years? And we simply talk.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN