From October 29 to November 4, the situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan border has been relatively quiet. During the mentioned time the adversary has violated the ceasefire regime from firearms, shooting 1500 bullets on Armenian front keepers.

The frontline military units have mainly abstained from undertaking responsive actions and have carried out necessary steps to reliably organize the security of the military units.

Press Service of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh