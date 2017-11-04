Yerevan to have most combative passengers and tourist to come all over the world to admire them: ‘Chorrord Ishkhanutyun’

It appears the longest zip line in the region has been built in Yerevan. The length of the zip line connecting Arabkir to Ajapnyak is 870 meters, the length of the one connecting Ajapnyak to Arabkir – 650 meters: “Fourth Ishkhanutyun”

Thus, the transportation issues of Yerevan are gradually being solved. Solely the private investors developing extreme tourism should bring several air balloons and hang gliders and that is it. Yerevan will have the most combative passengers of the region and the tourists will come all over the world to admire them. And for making crossing the street at busy hours easier, “bungees” may be built instead of underpasses. After all, those exercises are compulsory for special squads of all armies of the world, and we create a nation-army.

“Chorrord Ishkhanutyun”