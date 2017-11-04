What painful resolution of Karabakh issue the President speaks about? Shavarsh Kocharyan’s explanation

Asked how the Armenian side would assess the situation came forth after Serzh Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting and whether that meeting gave results, Shavarsh Kocharyan replied: “I think those convulsive movements which we witnessed in Baku, speak of the fact that those meetings are not favorable to the President of Azerbaijan at all, anyway.”

In days President Serzh Sargsyan has mentioned that painful solutions will be given to Karabakh issue settlement, compromises will be in place. Asked what the President indicates, Shavarsh Kocharyan answered: “If Azerbaijan comes to common sense and the solution is a compromised one, then it is natural that it will be painful for both sides. No sign is present today showing that Azerbaijan is ready to come to constructive solutions… Any such issue, if you go for a compromise, implies reciprocal steps – compromises. However, I refuse to speak about compromise now, forasmuch as if one side does not speak of compromises but the opposite, raises the plank, then speaking about the compromises of the Armenian side is a rough mistake, it will be a concession itself, not a compromise. Today you cannot mention any statement by Baku, constituting it is ready to go for a compromise, in that case, I consider asking that question, again and again, a masochism.”

Asked when they would prepare the people for painful compromises, he responded: “We do not prepare the people for any compromise unless Azerbaijan is ready for any compromise.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN