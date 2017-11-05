Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 12:04 | November 5 2017
Artsakh President visited Kashatagh region

On 3 November Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the Kashatagh region and got acquainted with the course of a number of projects being carried out in the hydro-power engineering sphere.

The Head of the State underlined the region’s great potential in water resources the proper usage of which would greatly contribute to the socioeconomic progress of the region and the energy security of Artsakh.

The President gave concrete instructions on proper implementation of the activities.

 

Central Information Department

of the Office of the ARTSAKH REPUBLIC President

 

