At the invitation of the Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan, former Prime Minister of Armenia Hovik Abrahamyan visited Artsakh.

“The day before yesterday I visited Artsakh at the invitation of the Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan.

We visited a number of picturesque places, I am particularly impressed by one of the most important structures of early medieval Armenian architecture, Tsitsernavank”, Hovik Abrahamyan has written on his Facebook page and has published photos.