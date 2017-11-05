Karen Karapetyan attends CIS Heads of Government Council meeting in Tashkent

Within the framework of his visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attended a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which was first held in narrow, then in expanded formats.

In his speech, delivered during the narrow-format meeting, the Prime Minister of Armenia said the Free Trade Area Treaty is the groundwork that provides vast opportunities for the furtherance of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation within the CIS.

Emphasizing that Armenia is prepared to continue building relations with the participating States on this platform, Karen Karapetyan expressed conviction that the continued removal of trade barriers and the implementation of the Free Trade Area Treaty will have a positive impact in terms of promoting economic growth in the participating States and providing opportunities for closer economic interaction between the CIS countries.

The meeting adopted about two dozen documents aimed at developing cooperation in the economic sphere and other areas within the Commonwealth. The Council decided to hold the next meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government in the Republic of Tajikistan in June, 2018.