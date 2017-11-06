Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 12:42 | November 6 2017
Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation

On 6 November Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation devoted to the activities being carried out in the agriculture and construction spheres.

Special attention was paid to the issues relating to a range of programs planned in the republic’s southern section discussed during the consultation convoked in the Hadrout region with the representatives of the regional administration and community heads on 4 November of the current year.

President Sahakyan highlighted the need for efficient realization of those programs giving corresponding instructions to the heads of appropriate bodies.

State minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials partook at the consultation.

 

