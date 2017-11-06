‘In 34/42 polling station of Goris, mayor Arush Arushanyan wins by 777 votes, Samvel Harutyunyan gains 14 votes’: Ani Samsonyan

“The elections have passed in a peaceful environment, almost no election fraud has been recorded. The institute of helper known to us has operated only – as always”, summarizing the municipal elections, informed “Yelq” bloc member of the Council of Elders, Ani Samsonyan, who has followed the process of the elections in Goris.

She has been to 34/42 polling station. The results of that polling station are already summed up, Ani Samsonyan represented them: “the incumbent mayor Arush Arushanyan wins by 777 votes, and Samvel Harutyunyan gains 14 votes.”

Asked whether users of the institute of helper were many, Ani Samsonyan replied that they had recorded 15 cases in one polling station alone: “One was saying – I am blind, one was old, told he could not fill in. Some 3 people needed a helper indeed, but I do not think the rest did.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN