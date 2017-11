In one of the polling stations of Achajur village, the counting of votes is over, in the other it is still in process. According to our information, private entrepreneur Karen Ghaltakhchyan has a privilege of 230 votes over the incumbent village governor, RPA member Kamo Ghaltakhchyan.

400 votes are still expected to be counted, however, they will hardly change the ultimate results of the elections and Karen Ghaltakhchyan’s victory.

Voskan SARGSYAN