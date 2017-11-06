Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 15:21 | November 6 2017
15:21 | November 6 2017

1800 Trees Planted by National Assembly

1800 Trees Planted by National Assembly

The Armenian Forest State Non-Commercial Organization (SNOO) of the RA Ministry of Agriculture for the first time at the same time in almost all marzes of Armenia organized all-republican tree-planting.

The RA National Assembly actively took part in the initiative. On November 4, the RA NA President Ara Babloyan, the RA NA deputies, the RA NA Chief of Staff-Secretary General and the representatives of the Staff took part in the tree planting of Byurakan territory of Aragatsotn Forestry Branch . As a result, 1800 trees were planted.

On about 35ha territory more than 42.000 different kinds of planting substance are planned to be planted. The initiative will also give an opportunity to restore the forests damaged as a consequence of unprecedented fires during the previous months.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Official

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook