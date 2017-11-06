Karen Karapetyan visits Saint Philippos Armenian Church in Tashkent and meets with Armenian community representatives

On the margins of his visit to Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited St. Philippos Armenian church in Tashkent to meet with representatives of the Armenian community.

As he presented the main directions of his government’s activities, the Premier spoke about the prospects for developing bilateral relations with Uzbekistan and highlighted the role of the Armenian community in this process.

“We are eager to see our Diaspora involved in the development of Armenia. We have built up friendly relations with many countries through the potential available in the Diaspora. At meetings held with the top leadership of different countries, we have always stated that while being law-abiding citizens in host countries, our compatriots never forget about their historical homeland, which is a source of huge potentialities. We will take steps to activate bilateral ties, and we hope that you will keep in close touch with Armenia. You are our ambassadors to Uzbekistan and may act as Uzbekistan’s ambassadors to Armenia,” Karen Karapetyan said.