Ministry of Defense released from VAT for weapons import

The government represented a bill during the discussion of the Committee on Defence and National Security Affairs of the Parliament, pursuant to which it suggested to release any military type of product import from value-added tax from any country.

Let us remind you that during the previous session of the committee, the government had represented a project pursuant to which the military product imported from Russia for the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia alone should have been released from VAT, in the framework of the inter-state agreements between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation.

ARF member Romik Manukyan complained that this way we give the Russian Federation a privilege, therefore the government suggests to apply that for all countries. He had suggested to take back the project and bring a suggestion referring to all countries, for the government not to bring separate suggestions on weaponry import for China, Iran, various countries to the Parliament afterwards. Particularly throughout April War, a issue arose relative to weapons import, inasmuch as even for weapons entering Armenia by donation, people had to pay taxes. The Committee agreed to the project of the government.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN