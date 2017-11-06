Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:05 | November 6 2017
20:05 | November 6 2017

Bako Sahakyan received Russian businessmen of Armenian origin Samvel Sarkisyan

Bako Sahakyan received Russian businessmen of Armenian origin Samvel Sarkisyan

On 6 November Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received Russian businessmen of Armenian origin Samvel Sarkisyan, Ararat Tavdyan, Grigory Gasparyan and discussed with them issues related to realizing various programs in Artsakh.

The Head of the State considered important the contribution of the Diaspora to making Artsakh prosperous rating high the role the Diaspora businessmen in the formation of a modern business culture in our republic.

 

Central Information Department

of the Office of the ARTSAKH REPUBLIC President

 

 

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Official

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook