On 6 November Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received Russian businessmen of Armenian origin Samvel Sarkisyan, Ararat Tavdyan, Grigory Gasparyan and discussed with them issues related to realizing various programs in Artsakh.

The Head of the State considered important the contribution of the Diaspora to making Artsakh prosperous rating high the role the Diaspora businessmen in the formation of a modern business culture in our republic.

Central Information Department

of the Office of the ARTSAKH REPUBLIC President