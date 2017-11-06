Why circus colorful windows are removed

The construction of the circus is coming to an end. The roof construction is underway. In October, some colorful squares appeared on the windows several times and seems some citizens liked those.



A few days ago, the colorful part of the circus windows was removed. In response to the question, what the reason was, chief engineer Avag Hovhannisyan said, “If you have noticed, the circus building appeared several times in different color shades. Some people liked it, some thought it was a cheap trick. We are currently working on an interactive facade. Soon you will see a large colorful screen with nice solutions, which I think will please many people”.

Photos by Ruzan MINASYAN