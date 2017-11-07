Doors close before 27-year-olds avoiding army: Defence Ministry suggests giving last chance and charge up to 9 million drams

A remarkable draft was discussed at the sitting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence and National Security on making changes to the law “On citizens that have not done the mandatory military service in accordance with the prescribed order”.

It was composed by a group of MPs: Galust Sahakyan, Karine Achemyan, Vahe Enfiajyan, Aghvan Vardanyan and Artak Zeynalyan. They suggest giving another chance to young people above 27 who have not done the mandatory military service and are currently abroad to pay a fine and avoid prosecution. But this time, unlike all the other prolongation drafts, it is recommended to pay a few times higher price for each conscription, 500 thousand drams, in addition, it is proposed to fix by the law that no longer any opportunity will be given to prolong the deadline, that is, this is the last opportunity for those who avoid serving in the army. Moreover, this was proposed by the Ministry of Defence.

Previously, a person avoided from each conscription had to pay 1 million 800 thousand drams because the payment was set to be the 100-fold amount of the minimum wage. Now it turns out that a citizen avoiding all the recruitments must pay 9 million drams.

The main reporter of the project, Karine Achemyan, said that the law of 2003 has already been amended 8 times, many of our compatriots have returned and we need to make another change so that our young people return to their homeland. By the current law, all those young people, who have become 27 by May 1, 2015, could return, make a payment, and their service would be considered as carried out, now it is proposed to prolong the deadline till December 1, 2017. According to Achemyan, “The avoidance of military service is not encouraged; just there are cases when young people or children have been taken or have moved to foreign countries, and now both other MPs and I receive calls and letters, where the fact is stated that these people are waiting for a change”.

Deputy Minister of Defence Artak Zakaryan, who was present at the Committee’s discussion, said that 500,000 drams for each conscription is acceptable. He mentioned that they have co-worked with the authors of the draft on the law and it is acceptable for them.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN