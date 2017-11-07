EU launches new Horizon 2020 Work Programme for Research & Innovation

The European Commission launched the Work Programme 2018-2020 of the EU’s Research and Innovation funding programme Horizon 2020 on 27 October.

Horizon 2020 is the largest multinational programme dedicated to research & innovation and it is “open to the world”. This means that researchers, universities, research organisations, companies and non-governmental organisations from across the globe can apply to participate in the activities of the Work Programme carried out mainly through calls for proposals.

Under Horizon 2020, Egypt so far participated in 29 grant agreements. These projects cover collaborative research actions in areas including food and sustainable agriculture, environment and water management as well as Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions and European Research Council (ERC) actions.

The calls of the Work Programme launched represent a major investment of €30 billion. These offer an extraordinary occasion for the scientific community and innovators in third countries to tap on the opportunities offered by Horizon 2020 working together with counterparts from the EU and beyond in areas of mutual interest.