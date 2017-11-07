Karen Karapetyan receives ADB Vice President-headed delegation

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received a delegation led by Asian Development Bank Vice President Mr Wencai Zhang.

Noting that ADB is one of the key partners of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, the Prime Minister emphasized that 25 major projects have been implemented in our country over the past few years, including the ones carried out in cooperation with the private sector. Karen Karapetyan prioritized the programs aimed at developing infrastructure and, in this context, highlighted the North-South Road Corridor and the Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Georgian Border (M-6) Interstate Highway programs, the road construction project under the Sustainable Urban Development Investment Program, the introduction of the new public transport system in Yerevan, the implementation of Armenia’s digital agenda, and other key programs. The Premier stressed that the Government of Armenia is interested in the continued development of cooperation with ADB, and would like to see the Bank expand the scope of private sector funding.

Thankful for the reception, Wencai Zhang assured that ADB is ready to continue supporting the initiatives of the Government of Armenia in the field of infrastructure development, power engineering, healthcare, education and other spheres. The ADB Vice President said the Bank is currently working on its Armenia strategy up to 2030, and went on to note that all the relevant directions of bilateral cooperation need to be discussed with Armenia.

Wencai Zhang informed that the Bank is going to step up the level of financial resources for Armenia’s private sector. It was also mentioned that an ADB team is due to arrive in our country in a couple of days to provide advice on the implementation of Armenia’s digital agenda.

While discussing various issues of bilateral cooperation, the parties touched upon the possibility of private sector’s involvement in the North-South Highway Project.