Harutyun Manucharyan elected Berd community governor

On November 5, elections of the mayor and the Council of Elders of Berd town and 16 villages surrounding Berd took place. According to the Central Electoral Committee, 14,143 people have participated in the elections from the total list of 25,072. In the elections of the mayor, the majority of votes has received Harutyun Manucharyan, the mayor of Berd town since 2012, the leader of RPA Berd regional organization, born in 1965, by 7089 votes.

The director of Artsvaberd forestry, RPA member, Avetik Adamyan born in 1958, has received 4895 votes, Aygedzor village governor, non-partisan Sasun Safaryan, born in 1968 – 1144 votes, Artsvaberd village governor, non-partisan Karen Shahnazaryan, born in 1983 – 719 votes. Ballots invalid – 281.

Voskan SARGSYAN