Samvel Nikoyan’s cousin wins over influential entrepreneur in Maralik

The mayor of Maralik, Artak Gevorgyan, wins the elections for the position of the mayor of 17 uniting villages (Aghin, Aniavan, Anipemza, Bagratavan, Nor Shen, which is a unit of Bagratavan, Gusanna, Isahakyan, Lanjik, Lusaghbyur, Haykadzor, Dzithankov, Dzorakap, Shirakavan, Jrarpi, Sarnaghbyur, Sarakap, Qaraberd, the administrative center will be Maralik) of Ani region of Shirak Province, by receiving 3909 votes.

Let us remind you that he is RPA candidate and Samvel Nikoyan’s cousin. Here the competition was primarily between Artak Gevorgyan and Sarnaghbyur village former governor, entrepreneur Hrachya Achemyan: the latter enjoys a respected famousness within Ani region. The entrepreneur has received 1926 votes. The second in place by the majority of votes is self-nominated non-partisan Aghasi Arakelyan from Maralik, he has received 1799 votes. The PPA candidate in Maralik, as in Akhuryan, lost: Hakob Aghabekyan received 1547 votes. The fewest votes has received the teacher of Maralik school N. 2, RPA member, Khachatur Buloyan, receiving 1494 votes.

Let us also mention that Dzitahankov village governor Hovik Poghosyan, who was a rather big threat to RPA, had withdrawn his candidacy, doing a favor to Artak Gevorgyan. He was an ARF member until the parliamentary elections, but he supported the former governor of Shirak Province, General Felix Tsolakyan, and for that reason he was dismissed from the party.

The total number of voters in Ani accounts for 17,214, however, 9829 participated in the elections, 154 votes have been recognized invalid.

Nune AREVSHATYAN