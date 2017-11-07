Armenia to Host First International Field Cuisine Competition

On November 4, RA Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan received Wolfgang Schmidt, German Red Cross (GRC) Baden-Wurttemnberg Regional Branch (BW PB) Regional School Associate Professor–expert, responsible for ARNAP-GRC BW PB Cooperation.

During the meeting, possibilities for expansion of cooperation between the RA MES and the German Red Cross Baden-Wurttemnberg regional organizations were discussed.

It was suggested, to jointly with the German side, for the first time in Armenia organize an International Field Cuisine Competition on December 7, 2018, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Spitak Earthquake, as a part of events aimed at increasing the disaster risk reduction and resilience in the country. Field kitchen service departments of Armenian state agencies as well as teams from other countries will have the opportunity to participate in the competition.

The parties also discussed the implementation of programs on training of specialists, in particular, the staff of the RA MES Crisis Management State Academy, “911” dispatcher-service operators who would be trained to improve skills on providing first aid to callers by phone.

At the end of the meeting, a memorandum on “Promotion of Disaster Response Volunteer Movement under the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations and Capacities Further Development of the RA MES Crisis Management State Academy” was signed.