20:43 | November 7 2017

‘Deferment is to be’: YSU student strike: students want to talk to Levon Mkrtchyan

“No classes!”, “Deferment is to be”: with these slogans students from different faculties of Yerevan State University were walking through the faculties since 9:30 in the morning. They were calling on all students and professors to join them.

Let us remind that the students are against the new draft law “On the Military Service and the Status of Military Serviceman”.  

One of the organizers, David Petrosyan, member of the “For Science Development” initiative, phoned to the hotline of Ministry of Education and Science of Armenia, to contact Levon Mkrtchyan, but no one responded.

 

Lusine MINASYAN

 

