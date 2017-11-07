‘Professors, join us’: why are girls fighting for deferment too?

“Professors, join us”, “open the doors!”: with such slogans, a number of YSU students went on striking at YSU Faculty of Economics. The participants were calling on everyone to join them. The doors of YSU Faculty of Economics were closed. No one could get out of there during the strike.

There were also many female protesters. Although the removal of the right to deferment does not affect girls, as one of the participants, Milen Khachikyan noted, this is also their fight: “All those who want to engage in science should have the right to deferment”.

One of the participants, Sofi Tovmasyan, said: “This is not for me, but for my friends and relatives. Who really does not want to serve will find another way out. As a result, the sufferers are those people who are admitted to the university with a great desire to study”. Let us note, that striking YSU students were visiting other universities with their slogans, calling on everyone to join them. The participants of the strike also visited the Armenian National Agrarian University and the National Polytechnic University of Armenia.

Lusine MINASYAN