Turkey installed cameras on the border with Armenia. Razm.info

Razm.info – Turkey has already begun testing the video surveillance system which is installed near Kars area. Governor’s office of Kars notes that this step aims at maintaining the security and preventing the unwanted events. Reports Turkish “Anadolu” agency.

The program only in Kars area is estimated approximately 2 million 880 thousand Turkish liras (approximately 740 thousand USD). Governor’s office of Kars notes that they have announced a tender for video surveillance and control devices on August 3 of the current year. And the agreement with the contractor organization was signed on August 17.

According to the release, the installation of the cameras has already been completed. Currently, testing works are underway.