If up to 2 years old baby’s mother works, half of babysitters’ salary to be given by state: aid to working mothers

From now on working mothers who will want to work before their child turns 2, the state also will take care of the salary of the babysitter with some restrictions. During the sitting of Standing Committee on Healthcare and Social affairs such legislative initiative was presented by the minister of labor and social affairs Artem Asatryan.

He said that for incentivization of combination of working activities and parental responsibilities is recommended that parents on child care leave aid will be provided in case of returning to work: “The person who is on child care leave receives 18.000 AMD, and when s/he decides to return to work we suggest providing an aide. It is natural, that when the person returns to work the problem of child’s care raises. If the parent takes babysitter for the child’s care, we say that the 50 percent of the salary of the babysitter which will not be more than the minimum wage – 55 thousand drams, the state will compensate. That is to say, if you have decided to pay more than 110 000 AMD, we say that we will compensate 55 000, the rest is your problem.”

In this case, naturally, 18 000 AMD will not be paid. It turns out that the state takes out from the budget 37 thousand drams and expects demographical growth and employment in labor market, etc. But in order to receive the aid, the parent should sign a contract with the babysitter, and the reimbursement will be based on the contract.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN