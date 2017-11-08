Armenian composer’s concert in San Jose

On November 4, a solo concert by American-Armenian composer and pianist, Doctor of Musical Arts Tatev Amiryan, took place at the Concert Hall of San Jose State University in California, USA, organized by the Faculty of Music and Dance of San Jose State University. In the first part of the concert works of Armenian composers, including Komitas, A. Babajanyan, G. Sarajyan and E Mirzoyan were played, and in the second part Tatev Amiryan’s own works.

This year, this is Tatev Amiryan’s second solo concert in the US. In February she also performed her works in a solo concert at St. John’s Church in San Francisco.

Composer, pianist, Doctor of Musical Arts Tatev Amiryan has graduated from musical theory and composition classes in Tchaikovsky Music School, then from the composition and musicology departments of Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory. Later, she continued her studies at post-graduate composition department of the Kansas Conservatory of Music and Dance, at the Missouri State University, and received a Ph.D. degree in Music Arts. Amiryan is an author of a number of works written in different genres – vocal, instrumental, chamber, chorus and symphonic. Her music has been performed in Armenia, Russia, Ukraine, Israel, different states of the US, Poland, England, Belgium, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Japan, by renowned performers including pianist Hayk Melikyan, Jeffrey Jakob (US), Thereminist Thorwald Jorgensen (Netherlands), American Carme Diem String Quartet, Kansas City Metropolitan Choral Choir, German “Oktoplus” Ensemble and Bremen City Chamber Orchestra. In 2013, by order of the North German Radio (NDR Norddeutscher Rundfunk), Amiryan wrote a composition for the German “Oktoplus” Ensemble the premiere of which took place in the same year in Hannover. In 2014, her “Waiting for the Dawn” was included in pianist Hayk Melikyan’s album “Echoes of Altar”, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. In 2016 she released her first CD of piano works performed by Hayk Melikyan.

Amiryan has participated in a number of well-known contests and festivals in Armenia, USA and Europe. In 2011 she was awarded the first prize of the Armenian Allied Arts 71st Competition, in 2012 Kansas City Conservatory Chamber Choir and the Metropolitan Choral 1st prizes in competitions for choral works. In 2016, she won the second prize at the New Ariel Recordings International Piano Competition, and her work was included in the CD jointly released with American pianist Jeffrey Jakob’s New Ariel Recordings.

Along with her creative activities, Amiryan also acts as a pianist, performing her works, classical and contemporary works as well as piano improvisations in different styles. She has participated in a number of authoritative international conferences and festivals, including the Women in The Arts international conference, held in St. Louis of Missouri University in the USA, the London International Symposium on Piano Music, Hartford Women Composers’ Festival, the International Festival of Contemporary Music, held at the University of South Florida, the Hildegard Festival of Women in Arts held in California University, as well as the annual International Arts and Humanities Conference in Hawaii. Amiryan has taught at a number of US higher education institutions, including the University of Missouri, Cogswell College of San Jose in California, and at the SAE School of Audio Engineering. Currently, she is an Associate Professor at the State University of San Jose in California, USA.

Marine AMIRYAN